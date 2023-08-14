Iam Tongi shares special message and song to those impacted by Maui fires

Digital Content Producer
American Idol winner, and Kahuku native, Iam Tongi sang a song for Maui residents recovering from the fire.
Dedicating to all caught in the disaster in Maui. You are always in our hearts and our prayers. Much love as we work together through this. Onelove 🤙🏾
He delivered a heartfelt message and sang "Starting All Over Again" by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, dedicated it to the people of Maui.
