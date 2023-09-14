Hundreds of Lahainaluna High students attend Kulanihakoi High in Kihei at temporary site

Digital Content Producer
Some Lahainaluna High School students are spending their first day of school at their temporary campus, following the wildfire devastation. The students returned to classes today at Kulanihakoi High in Kihei.
Over 600 Lahainaluna High School students returned to the classroom today, at a temporary site at Kulanihakoi High in Kihei.
The Hawaii Education Department says Kulanihakoi students and staff welcomed Lahainaluna students with cheers and signs Thursday morning.
An opening ceremony was held to honor the partnership between the two schools.
The Lahainaluna students ended the day by singing their alma mater.
