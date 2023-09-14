 Skip to main content
Hundreds of Lahainaluna High students attend Kulanihakoi High in Kihei at temporary site

Some Lahainaluna High School students are spending their first day of school at their temporary campus, following the wildfire devastation. The students returned to classes today at Kulanihakoi High in Kihei.

Over 600 Lahainaluna High School students returned to the classroom today, at a temporary site at Kulanihakoi High in Kihei.

The Hawaii Education Department says Kulanihakoi students and staff welcomed Lahainaluna students with cheers and signs Thursday morning.

