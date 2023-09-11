 Skip to main content
How a Front Street roadblock obstructed Lahaina's evacuation

  • Updated
  • 0
Front street blocked from highway 30 north during critical hours of fire

A local window washer shot a viral video which shows how police blocked those trying to exit Front street, as Lahaina town burned.

Local window washer, Jonathan Herzog filmed the Front Street roadblock at 5:30 p.m. the day of the fire. At the same time, evacuees were fleeing into the ocean.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (Island News) -- A local window washer, commuting to work at a Kaanapali hotel on Aug. 8, published a viral video of the moment he abandoned his car on Front Street.

The footage has been viewed over a million times on YouTube, as it shows how Maui Police roadblocks obstructed those who self-evacuated in the critical afternoon hours.

An error occurred