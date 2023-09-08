 Skip to main content
Historian suggests the new Lahaina have a museum and memorial

"You need to be collecting the artifacts that demonstrate what the fire did, and you need to be collecting them now while they are still present," recommends Bishop Museum archivist DeSoto Brown.

DeSoto Brown says he wants to be part of any advisory committee involved in the rebuilding of Lahaina.

HONOLULU (Island News) -- As we mark the one-month anniversary of the Lahaina fire, one of Hawaii's most prominent historians suggests we need to plan now for a memorial and museum about the tragedy.

DeSoto Brown says he wants to be part of any advisory committee involved in the rebuilding of the town. As a historian, Brown has read about lots of fires that took out entire towns - 150 years ago. But to see what happened in Lahaina, in real time?

