Historian suggests the new Lahaina have a museum and memorial. 

HONOLULU (Island News) -- As we mark the one-month anniversary of the Lahaina fire, one of Hawaii's most prominent historians suggests we need to plan now for a memorial and museum about the tragedy.
DeSoto Brown says he wants to be part of any advisory committee involved in the rebuilding of the town. As a historian, Brown has read about lots of fires that took out entire towns - 150 years ago. But to see what happened in Lahaina, in real time?
"This is an astonishing, and not only tragic, but amazing occurrence to deal with for all of us," said the longtime Bishop Museum staffer.
He says he's still shocked that in this day and age, for all society's advances, a fire could still decimate a town.
"This is unprecedented in my life, in everybody's life, and there are so many considerations, so many directions to consider," he said.
And like so many who want to help, Brown wants to volunteer his skill set to help West Maui.
"I hope I get to be involved in some way in a rebuilding process to approach it from a historic standpoint. To say, 'These are the things that happened in Lahaina. This is the way it developed. Now we're starting from scratch. Do you want to leave this here or move this?'" he said.
If you're starting up a group like that, he's your guy. Brown also thinks we need to memorialize what happened.
"There needs to be a fire museum, there needs to be a memorial for this disaster in which the people who died are memorialized. And there also needs to be a museum," he asserted.
It'd be similar in concept to the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City. Brown says the Maui fire museum should show everyday objects collected from the burn zone.
"The jam of cars on Front Street are now internationally famous. Preferably collect one of those cars. Who owned it? What happened to them? Where did they take refuge? Etc.," he proposed.
And while he doesn't need these artifacts for Bishop Museum, he is collecting images of this day in Hawaii's history.
"This is part of a long, continuing saga of Lahaina," Brown noted.
To take a page from a historian's playbook, this is the kind of story that will not be measured in weeks or months, but rather, in years and decades.