Hawaiian Electric responds to lawsuit filed by Maui County

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lower humidity
could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday. It is
important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A spokesperson for Hawaiian Electric (HECO) is responding to the lawsuit filed by Maui County, saying the lawsuit may "leave them no choice" but to show Maui County's responsibility for what happened the day the fires broke out.
HECO says they are disappointed the county rushed to court before completing an investigation and says the complaint is irresponsible. The utility company says there are several facts that are clear about Aug. 8.
HECO says the first fire started at 6:30 a.m. from power lines that fell in high winds. Then, Maui County's fire department responded and said it was 100% contained and left the scene.
HECO says a second fire broke out around 3 p.m. in the same area. HECO crews were already in the area fixing power lines from the first fire and reported the second fire to authorities.
Maui County filed a lawsuit against Maui Electric Company, Limited, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc., and Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for damages caused by the wildfires.
The utility company claims power had been turned off to West Maui for six hours at this point. The cause of the second fire has not been determined but HECO claims that's the fire that spread to Lahaina.
President and CEO of HECO, Shelee Kimura, says they will continue to stand ready to work with the community and others.
"Our hearts and hands are with the people of Lahaina and Maui. Hawaiʻi has thrived on the collective strength and unity of our community, and we need to embrace that spirit now more than ever," Kimura said.
Scott Seu also released a statement, saying, "The county's lawsuit distracts from the important work that needs to be done for the people of Lahaina and Maui."
He went on to say Hawaiian Electric's focus has been supporting all of those who have been impacted and helping Maui recover.
Maui County filed the lawsuit against HECO last week. The lawsuit pertains to civil damages caused to the county's property. It is claiming HECO was negligent by not turning off the power to electrical equipment causing downed power lines to start the deadly fires.
The county believes HECO should cover the cost of repairing and replacing public property and resources.
Lahaina residents and businesses are also filing a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric for property loss, injury, and wrongful death.