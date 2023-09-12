Hawaiian Electric Posted “working closely” with EOC, then crews blocked lanes

The 3:55 post was made in the first hour of the flare-up fire, one and a half hours before evacuees would go into the water from Front Street.
KITV4 reported that Highway 30 and Front Street were both blocked by Maui PD on the afternoon of August 8th to the north.
But an hour after the Hawaiian Electric tweet, newly released video shows utility crews taking up half of the southbound lanes on Highway 30 in the 5 p.m. hour.
“I saw several electric trucks. They were trying to move downed power lines,” Cole Millington told KITV4. “I have videos of that.”
Millington described a surreal situation, “And I also saw electric trucks coming in with brand new telephone poles, while there's an active evacuation going on and plenty of smoke.. it was obvious that people are trying to escape for their lives,” he told KITV4.
After a county press conference in late August, Maui County did not immediately schedule a follow up press conference for the first two weeks of September.
Questions remain:
Were the Fire Department, Police Department and Hawaiian Electric all in contact through the Maui Emergency Management Agency on August 8th?
Were all utility crews and contractors uniformly informed of the situation?
Were utility entities represented in the Emergency Operations Center in the crucial hours of 3, 4 and 5 PM ?
Were the downed power lines verifiably de-energized?
And, if so, why didn’t the Maui Police Department prioritize an urgent evacuation- over detouring motorists away from the main highway route of egress?