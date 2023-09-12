 Skip to main content
Hawaiian Electric Posted “working closely” with EOC, then crews blocked lanes

Following the devastating fires, Maui County sued HECO -- and now both entities aren't talking much about August 8, 2023.
Social media post by Hawaiian Electric claims contact with EOC

A social media post on the platform "X" claims contact was made between a Hawaiian Electric management team and Maui's Emergency Management Agency.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (ISLAND NEWS) — KITV4 is learning more about the communication failures of August 8th, 2023, during the afternoon self-evacuation of Lahaina. 

There is limited communication with Hawaiian Electric of late, following Maui County’s decision to sue the utility over fallen power lines on the day of the fire. 

