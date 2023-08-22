Hawaii Insurance Division asks insurance companies for more coverage for Maui fire survivors

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The State of Hawaii Insurance Division released a memo asking insurance companies to extend their coverage by 60 days or more, to give Maui fire victims more time to get their property or automobiles inspected or go through medical exams.
Gordon Ito with the Hawaii Insurance Commission said they are asking insurances to work with their policyholders by not canceling or non-renewing policy, so Maui residents can have a grace period for premium payments.
“We encourage all policyholders of people impacted as a result of this disaster to contact their insurance company or agent to start their claim process. That is the most important, taking that first step,” said Ito.
Ito said that the insurance division tables everyday at the disaster resource center at Maui College to answer any questions policyholders may have.
AlohaCare is one of the insurance companies that will be following the insurance division's memo.
“Our hearts are really with the island and we want to follow the lead of the local leaders there, local organizations. We know this is going to be a long-term recovery effort and we are in it for the long term,” said Paula Arcena, AlohaCare’s vice president of external affairs.