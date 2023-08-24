Hawaii Firefighters Association chair talks about sacrifices fire crews have made in Lahaina

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New and harrowing details, of the horror first responders were met with the night of the fires.
"For us, our firefighters, it was like walking into a blowtorch," explained Robert Lee, president of the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association.
"Normally when we get 60 to 80 mile per hour winds, we're looking at a tropical storm. We're looking at a hurricane. We're looking at a lot of rain, flooding. We're not looking at that type of wind, in the heat of summer, with every thing so dry, and no rain." Lee continued.
Now though the smoke has cleared, the process of rebuilding and recovering is just beginning.
"Currently we have one fire fighter who is injured who is at Queens right now. We also have two retirees who lost their homes. They are in the Straub burn unit."
Of the half a dozen companies, and nearly 20 individuals who answered the first Lahaina calls, all who are physically able are back on the job.
"They're working their regular shifts, but we are really, really concerned about the emotional and mental health of our members."
The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association currently represents 3000 active duty and retired firefighters.
They've been helping allocate donations from across the state, including the transportation of 17 out of state RVs that will serve as temporary housing for displaced crewmembers.
But as for conversations of what changes need to be made, in case of a future catastrophe of this magnitude, Lee admitted:
"We have not gotten that far yet. We are still taking in what happened so far and are trying to address the immediate problems for those who lost their homes."