Hawai'i Cancels September's Siren and Emergency Alert System Test

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lower humidity
could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday. It is
important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Weather Alert
...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) – After the fires on Maui, public officials from the Hawai'i Emergency Management Agency (HiEMA) canceled the siren and emergency alert system test for September. The siren and emergency alert system was supposed to be tested on Friday, September 1st.
Many residents were left feeling on edge after sirens went off this weekend for a brushfire in Kaanapali on Maui. This was following the wildfire in Lahaina just weeks ago, where the sirens did not go off then.
Before, public officials sounded the sirens to warn the public of Tsunamis. After what happened earlier this month in Lahaina, it left people wondering if it should be used for other emergencies, including wildfires.
“The siren is a stimulus of attention, alert that responds to, in regards to what we do and we should listen to local authorities and the media, whatever that needs for you to know what the instructions are. And the sirens only reflect that,” said Harry Kim, former Big Island Mayor and former head of Hawai’i County Civil Defense.
Kim said in his past experiences, the public always put blame on the sirens, in regards to why or why not it was used and who set it off. He said when we put our energy into pointing blame, we fail to identify the real problem and how to do better the next time.
Public officials from HiEMA say that the original plan of siren testing would have been within 15 minutes of a planned worldwide prayer and remembrance for those killed or missing in the Maui Wildfires, so out of concern and recognition that sounding the sirens could disrupt the observance and cause distress they have canceled the tests.
“It'll create an atmosphere of, to put it this way, it'll be less confusing for the public and probably resolve in some unwanted consequences. So again canceling the siren testing for the first work day of the month, I think is a good idea,” said Edward Teixeira, Former Vice Director of State Civil Defense.