Hawaii Attorney General to launch review of decision making ahead of deadly wildfires

By CLAIRE RUSH, TY O'NEIL and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - Associated Press
The wildfire that swept through Lahaina essentially wiped the historic town off the map, killing at least 67 people and destroying hundreds of structures. Evacuees said the disaster struck with little to no warning.
Now, Lopez said her department wants to understand exactly what happened.
“The Department of the Attorney General shares the grief felt by all in Hawaii, and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy,” Lopez said in a press release. “My Department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review. As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort, now is the time to begin this process of understanding.”
In response to the upcoming review, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen told KITV4, "That's not a function for us at this time, it's for someone else to do, again our energy is all focused on positive reactions to our community."
No timetable was given for how long this review process will last and when results could be released.
Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)
This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of southern Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii, on June 25, 2023, left, and an overview of the same area on Wednesday, Aug. 9, following a wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
Images capture the scope of devastation in historic Lahaina town.
