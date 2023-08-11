 Skip to main content
Hawaii Attorney General to launch review of decision making ahead of deadly wildfires

Smoke rushed in, then they ran. How local Maui residents faced the fire that killed their neighbors and leveled their town

The hall of historic Waiola Church and Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames Tuesday in Lahaina.

 Matthew Thayer/The Maui News/AP

The Hawaii Attorney General’s Office says it is launching a review of the critical decision-making and policies in place leading up to the wildfires on Maui and the Big Island.

In a press release sent out Friday afternoon, Attorney general Anne Lopez says he department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires.

Lahaina Damage | Gallery

Images capture the scope of devastation in historic Lahaina town.

