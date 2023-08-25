Gov. Green confirms 95% of Lahaina Burn area has been searched

Members of FEMA urban search and rescue teams go through destroyed neighborhoods in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Sunday.
As of Friday morning, Governor Josh Green confirms that 95% of the burn are from the Lahaina fire has been searched.
At this time, search teams have completed their inspection of single-story residential houses and have moved on to examining multi-story residences and business properties.
