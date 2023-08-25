 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Green confirms 95% of Lahaina Burn area has been searched

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui wildfires death toll rises to 110 as official says using the warning sirens wouldn’t have saved lives

Members of FEMA urban search and rescue teams go through destroyed neighborhoods in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Sunday.

 Dominick Del Vecchio/Reuters

As of Friday morning, Governor Josh Green confirms that 95% of the burn are from the Lahaina fire has been searched.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - As of Friday morning, Governor Josh Green has reported that 95% of the affected burn region in Lahaina has undergone search efforts.

How to help those impacted by the Maui fires

Green has conveyed that teams have been meticulously inspecting structures over the last few days, and fortunately, no significant injuries or deaths have been discovered.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred