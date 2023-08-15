Free legal assistance hotline available for those impacted Maui and Big Island wildfires

Digital Content Producer
The Hawaii State Bar Association will be offering a free legal hotline for those impacted by the Maui and Big Island fires.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the following dates, attorneys will be available to answer questions relating to document replacement, insurance claims process, landlord-tenant matters, and other issues:
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, August 15th - 17th, & August 22nd - 24th
The tool free hotline: (888) 533 - 2773
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.