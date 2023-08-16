Fires can cause increased asbestos exposure and health risks, says nonprofit

“The Maui community is devastated and has already lost far too much,” said ADAO president and co-founder Linda Reinstein. “We must raise awareness about the threat of asbestos exposure at this critical time to prevent the onset of asbestos-caused illness and disease as a result of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the residents and first responders who are working to save lives and rebuild their community,” she said.
Asbestos exposure following a natural disaster is a significant concern, particularly in regions with older structures that can contain asbestos-containing materials.
Asbestos is a known human carcinogen and there is no safe level of asbestos exposure. Asbestos was widely used throughout the United States for a variety of purposes through the 1980s. Although its use has declined, it is still imported and used in the United States today. The only way to truly stay safe from asbestos is to prevent exposure from occurring.
In the wake of natural disasters like fires, floods, and hurricanes, asbestos fibers that were used in older structures that have been ravaged can become airborne, which can create serious health risks. It is critical to recognize and mitigate these risks to prevent further loss of life.
Asbestos can be found in a variety of materials, including:
Insulation
Floor Tiles, especially vinyl tiles
Cementitious, Roofing and Siding Shingles
Asphaltic roofing materials, especially on commercial buildings.
Textured Ceiling Treatments, and Patching Compounds
Walls and Floors
Hot Water and Steam Pipes insulation
Oil and Coal Furnaces insulation
Automotive Parts including brake pads and linings, clutch facings, and gaskets.
Local health departments, emergency services, and environmental agencies should communicate about asbestos hazards in affected zones. But in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, this information may not be immediately available. ADAO suggests taking precautionary steps to protect and prevent against accidental exposure.
To Prevent Exposure To Asbestos Following A Natural Disaster:
Seek Expert Assistance: If you suspect asbestos contamination on your property, promptly engage an asbestos professional. Such specialists can conduct asbestos tests, evaluate risks, and guide further action.
Avoid Damaged Buildings: Refrain from entering damaged structures, particularly older ones. Disruptions may release asbestos fibers.
Take Personal Protection and Decontamination Measures
Wear, use, and dispose of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) following guidelines for safe and secure use.
Use masks with suitable filtration, preferably N95 respirators or better.
Protect Others: To keep others safe, avoid carrying asbestos fibers out of a worksite where they can later be inhaled by others (e.g., by family members at home).
Wear protective outer clothing and gloves that can be removed and discarded.
Wash exposed parts of the body with soap and water.
Limit Dust Generation: If you need to be in affected areas, wet the debris to curb dust. Clean with wet rags or mops and dispose of them properly afterward.
Avoid Sweeping or Vacuuming: These actions can render asbestos airborne.
Proper Waste Disposal: Dispose of potential asbestos-containing debris in sealed, leak-proof containers. Abide by local guidelines for the appropriate disposal of asbestos waste.
Isolate the Area: If an area is suspected to have asbestos, restrict its access. Use barriers, barrier tape, or cones to demarcate the zone.
Renovation & Demolition: For damaged asbestos-containing facilities, enlist a licensed asbestos removal contractor for repairs or demolition. They possess the required skills, state licensing, and tools to handle such hazards.
Educate Others: If you're in a leadership or influential role, disseminate this knowledge among peers, neighbors, and family to maintain communal safety.