Fires can cause increased asbestos exposure and health risks, says nonprofit

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is warning Maui residents and first responders about the heightened risk of asbestos, a known carcinogen, amid the likelihood of exposure following the deadly fires.

“The Maui community is devastated and has already lost far too much,” said ADAO president and co-founder Linda Reinstein. “We must raise awareness about the threat of asbestos exposure at this critical time to prevent the onset of asbestos-caused illness and disease as a result of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the residents and first responders who are working to save lives and rebuild their community,” she said.

