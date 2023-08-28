Finding Ways To Help Children Deal With The Mental Stress of the Lahaina Tragedy

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lower humidity
could produce critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon
through Thursday afternoon. It is important to note that the
winds for this event WILL NOT be comparable in strength to the
August 8, 2023 event, where wind gusts of over 60 mph were
observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
LEEWARD AREAS.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 45 to 50 percent on
Wednesday lowering to 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Part of the healing process from Lahaina is helping keiki cope with the tragedy. To offer some assistance in that challenge, Early Childhood Action Strategy of Honolulu produced a short story called "There Was A Fire: A Story For Young Children on Maui."
Using the familiar method of a storybook format can help adults talk to children about such a difficult subject.
“Stories give us understanding of how the world works,” said Liz Hartline, Assistant Professor of Early Childhood Education at Honolulu Community College. “Humans think in stories. They tell us that life has a beginning, a middle, an end conflict resolution, bad guys, whatever. Some people do have the tendency to just say, ‘Oh, we're not going to talk about it and it's all going to be great,’ but that's not authentic to how we live. So just being able to be honest about your experience and also looking for the helpers. Mr. Rogers says, ‘Look for the helpers’ and identifying those, those lights that we can hold on to.”
Hartline said that the book will first be available online, and for free. A link is available to the organization's resources.