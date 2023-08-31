 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FEMA warns wildfire survivors to beware of frauds, scams, and identity theft

  • Updated
  • 0
FEMA

Screens display information on Hurricane Ian inside the National Response Coordination Center at FEMA headquarters in September 2022.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is warning wildfire survivors that they may be targets of frauds and scams by criminals -- including identity theft to secure funds. 

"Disaster survivors should be aware that con artists and criminals may try to obtain money or steal personal information through fraud or identity theft after a disaster," FEMA shared in a press release. "In some cases, thieves try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and Social Security numbers they have stolen from survivors." 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred