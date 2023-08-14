 Skip to main content
FEMA launches two new aid programs for Maui wildfire survivors

Hawaii Fires

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green, right, and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell look at a destroyed building along Front Street during a tour of wildfire damage on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has activated two programs aimed at helping survivors of the Maui wildfires.

The Transitional Sheltering Assistance and Critical Needs Assistance programs will provide relief in the form of shelter or money for urgent needs like food and other supplies, FEMA said.

An error occurred