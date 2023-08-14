FEMA launches two new aid programs for Maui wildfire survivors

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green, right, and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell look at a destroyed building along Front Street during a tour of wildfire damage on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
The Transitional Sheltering Assistance and Critical Needs Assistance programs will provide relief in the form of shelter or money for urgent needs like food and other supplies, FEMA said.
“We know that survivors have basic needs that must be met now, and we have two programs available to provide immediate support,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell during a White House media briefing on Monday.
Criswell said the programs are available to wildfire survivors immediately. The Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program allows survivors to shelter in pre-identified hotels or motels temporarily while a more permanent housing plan is formed. FEMA says it is covering the full cost of the hotel and motel rooms.
The Critical Needs Assistance will provide eligible survivors a one-time $700 payment per household as a small relief payment to pay for immediate needs, FEMA said.
You can also call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362.
“In the coming days, weeks, and months are going to be difficult to process as we start to bring back the community back to the place they were,” said Jeremy Greenburg, FEMA Director of Operations for Response and Recovery. “We are already seeing a tremendous amount of effort and resiliency in the communities that are coming together in the wake of this horrific fire. Together, federal employees, voluntary organizations, and state partners are going to bring the neighborhood back to the way they were and we are here to bring back that support.”