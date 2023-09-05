FEMA hiring for multiple positions on Maui and Oahu

Screens display information on Hurricane Ian inside the National Response Coordination Center at FEMA headquarters in September 2022.
Digital Content Producer
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is hiring for dozens of positions on both Maui and Oahu.
Due to the high demand following the August 8th Maui wildfires, positions are looking to be filled immediately by qualified candidates.
Positions open on Maui include Civil Rights Specialist, Emergency Management Specialist, Logistic Specialist and many others.
Positions open in Honolulu include Environmental Specialist, Historic Perseveration Specialist, and Geospatial Information Specialist, and others.
Tap here to see the full list of open FEMA jobs (add 'local hire' for keywords and 'Hawaii' for location.
For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4724.
