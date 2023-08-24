Family files first wrongful death lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric

Digital Content Manager
The family of 79-year-old Lawrenzo "Buddy" Mornaon Jantoc II is suing Hawaiian Electric (HECO), claiming the utility is responsible for his death.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The first wrongful death lawsuit was filed on Thursday in connection with the Maui wildfires.
The lawsuit alleges the utility was negligent in how it handled equipment and failed to prepare for the fire, despite warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS).
The law firm Singleton Schreiber is representing the family.
In addition to this lawsuit, Maui County also filed suit against HECO for civil damages caused by all three fires that started on the island on Aug. 8.
The nation's largest law firm, Morgan & Morgan, filed a lawsuit on Aug. 17 also alleging that HECO started the fire in Lahaina when power lines came in contact with surrounding vegetation.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.