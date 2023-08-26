 Skip to main content
Extended Saturday hours for Maui DMV

Maui DMV to open Saturday appointments to clear backlog

The DMV on Maui will be open for extended hours on Saturday to accommodate for residents affected by the wildfires.

MAUI (KITV4) - On Saturday, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Maui will operate with extended hours to serve residents who may have not been able to make it in during regular hours.

Individuals can schedule appointments from 8 am to 12:15 pm on Saturday. Walk-n customers are encouraged to visit between 8 am and 10:30 am.

