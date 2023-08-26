Extended Saturday hours for Maui DMV

Weather Anchor
The DMV on Maui will be open for extended hours on Saturday to accommodate for residents affected by the wildfires.
MAUI (KITV4) - On Saturday, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Maui will operate with extended hours to serve residents who may have not been able to make it in during regular hours.
Individuals can schedule appointments from 8 am to 12:15 pm on Saturday. Walk-n customers are encouraged to visit between 8 am and 10:30 am.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.