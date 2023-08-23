Excavations underway in Lahaina as search and recovery teams race to find remains

Clark and his company, Truth Excavation, lost everything in the fires except its heavy equipment. Clark's crew is now working through building after building to make them safe for search teams, including cadaver dogs sniffing out human remains.
"It's our duty," he said. "We want to be here but I've broken down how many times just sitting there next to the truck and crying, going through the memories of the streets and the places we grew up in."
Authorities have completed the primary search for visible bodies and are using the heavy equipment for the most difficult part -- the fragile multi-story buildings, basements and garages that could crumble at any moment.
"A lot of the stuff is so compromised that it's just dangerous, so they can't send the dogs in or personnel because the floors are literally falling out, the ceilings caving in, and walls are ready to fall over," Clark said. "And also just the debris, so there's powerlines, there's trees, there's metal roofing, cars in the way. We have to go in and remove that so they can do a thorough search."
What's left of human remains is mostly ash, so authorities are looking for DNA or evidence of bones to identify people.
"They will not hand the property over if they didn't feel 100% competent," he added. "They need to feel like they did everything they could to pass this over and say, 'Hey, you know, there's there's nobody here. We searched as best we can.'"
For Clark, it's a labor of love. His company so far hasn't gotten paid for the heavy lifting. But his number one goal is to help families find closure and help Lahaina rebuild.
"It's definitely not easy, but it's like you have to keep going. Who's going to do it?," he said. "This is the process. You need someone here to do this work and we're going to step up and do the work so we can move on."