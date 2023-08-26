Evacuation orders for Kaanapali residents REMAIN in effect, brush fire no longer a threat

Assignment Editor/Digital Producer
KAANAPALI, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News)--As of 3 p.m. Saturday, County of Maui says the evacuation order REMAINS in effect and evacuees should stay out of the area.
The fire has stablized and Maui firefighters remain on the scene.
---
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, County of Maui reports the Kaanapali bursh fire is no longer a threat to homes or structures and the evacuation order is canceled.
Maui Fire Department crews are on scene.
Orginal story:
Maui County issues a level three evacuation order for some Kaanapali residents.
West Mahi Pua Loop and Kualapa Loop in Kaanapali are closed to traffic due to a brush fire.
Residences on West Mahi Pua Loop and Kualapa Loop are being evacuated.
This is a breaking news story and details will be updated.
