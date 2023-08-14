 Skip to main content
Esteemed arborist Steve Nimz gives update on Lahaina's Banyon tree

Hawaii Fires

A man reacts as he sits on the Lahaina historic banyan tree damaged by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The iconic Banyan tree has stood in front of the Lahaina courthouse for 150 years.

Many are concerned for it's survival. The state's lead arborist has been examining the tree, to see how it is doing and if it can survive the devastating Lahaina fire that tore through the town. 

They were alone in a fight to survive. Maui residents had moments to make life-or-death choices

