Esteemed arborist Steve Nimz gives update on Lahaina's Banyon tree

A man reacts as he sits on the Lahaina historic banyan tree damaged by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
There is nothing that symbolizes the town of Lahaina more than the iconic Banyan tree, which has stood in front of the courthouse for 150 years.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The iconic Banyan tree has stood in front of the Lahaina courthouse for 150 years.
Many are concerned for it's survival. The state's lead arborist has been examining the tree, to see how it is doing and if it can survive the devastating Lahaina fire that tore through the town.
"I inspected all the aerial roots, I checked under the bark - there was live tissue on all the main trunks. That's a good indication," says arborist Steve Nimz.
He and a crew examined the tree and are hopeful it can survive.
"We can relate it to, a person that is in a coma. We are monitoring it. We should be something happening within the next three to six months."
