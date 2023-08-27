Efforts continue to identify remains from Maui fires, including homeless

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lower humidity
could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday. It is
important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Weather Alert
...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
A Maui County firefighter fights flare-up fires in a canyon in Kula on Maui island, Hawaii, on August 13.
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) - The effort continues to identify remains found in the Maui fires and now the question is how many homeless people died in the fires and how do we identify them?
Dr. Robert Mann from University of Hawaii has been working in a morgue on Maui to help piece together the remains rescue officials are finding. He said identifying bones and other remains are difficult in the Maui disaster because there were high speed winds and intense fires pushing evidence hundreds of feet away.
Some of those people killed may have been homeless, making it much more difficult to identify their remains.
“I lay out all the remains and items possibly related to them. I start comparing to the human skeleton. I look at all factors like the age of death, the ancestry, how tall the person was and all identifying feature that can help narrow down the options,” said Dr. Mann.
Dr. Mann said often times people who are homeless are more likely to be carrying their belongings on them even in a disaster.
Officials will try to identify them if they were carrying a photo or their identification card and like others, they could find a match through clothing and even jewelry.
“Everyone involved in catastrophe will be treated with dignity and respect. People who are unsheltered probably have family who have no idea where they and now they can have answers,” said Dr. Mann.
According to the “Point in Time” report from earlier this year, 113 unsheltered individuals in Lahaina were counted in January. 2023 statistics show homelessness on Maui declined by 11% compared to last year, with the Lahaina region showing the largest decrease.
One of the reasons the drop in numbers, the County utilizing more housing for unsheltered households. One Lahaina shelter was completely burned down resulting in 140 displaced residents.
Nonprofit organization, Maui Rescue Mission helps with mobile trailers providing laundry and showers to homeless residents across the island. They created a list of individuals still unaccounted for from the homeless community. Over 30 names on the list have yet to be located.