Domestic violence workers expect more calls for help after Maui fires

Victims' advocates say there's a clear link between trauma and an uptick in abuse.

  • Updated
Domestic Violence generic
Courtesy: MXSH via Unsplash

Fueled by the stress of the Maui wildfires, workers at the Domestic Violence action center are bracing for a spike in calls for help.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Domestic violence workers are bracing for a spike in calls for help, fueled by the stress of the Maui fires. The Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) serves the whole state through its hotline. It's now working to beef up services in anticipation of increased need.

DVAC says there's a direct link between a disaster and increased violence or abuse afterward.

An error occurred