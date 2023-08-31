Domestic violence workers expect more calls for help after Maui fires

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Domestic violence workers are bracing for a spike in calls for help, fueled by the stress of the Maui fires. The Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) serves the whole state through its hotline. It's now working to beef up services in anticipation of increased need.
DVAC says there's a direct link between a disaster and increased violence or abuse afterward.
"Definitely, we're concerned about survivors and their children," CEO Ella Mojica said.
Mojica references Hurricane Katrina.
"There was definitely a significant increase in the amount of hotline calls or sexual assaults that happened - in evacuation centers! So definitely, we have been anticipating increased requests for support services through our help line," Mojica said.
She also shared statistics from the COVID-19 pandemic, "a sobering reality when we saw that our numbers for our help line increased by so, so much; the numbers and requests for housing, legal services, protection orders."
That's why DVAC is figuring out right now how to expand services. It's looking for more staffers, to start. But it's also making sure to care for its own people.
"They face burnout and stress as well because agencies such as ours may receive an increase in requests," Mojica said.
Another group, Pouhana 'O Na Wahine, targets Native Hawaiians, and tries to find solutions through restoring cultural beliefs, practices and ceremonies. It also is expecting an increased need for services right now.
Training Technical Assistance staffer Vernon Viernes, MSW, says, "Domestic violence calls are up in Maui, too, because of all that stress and trauma. It causes pressure and trauma on the families because they've got to provide now, and things can get out of hand."
Mojica has a couple messages. One, people don't always recognize when they're victims of domestic violence. If something doesn't feel right in your home, maybe it's not right. She reflected on victims who "may tell us that, 'I didn't know this was not OK because, in my culture, as long as we didn't require medical assistance, it wasn't looked at as abuse.'"
Two, if you think you're a victim of domestic violence, help is available.
"They're not alone and that there are people to help and support. Reach out," she urged.