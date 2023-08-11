 Skip to main content
DOH issues warning, recommendations for Maui residents returning to Lahaina

Hawaii Fires

Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)

 Tiffany Kidder Winn

Health officials are warning Maui residents who are returning to Lahaina about the dangers present in an active wildfire disaster zone.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Health officials are warning Maui residents who are returning to Lahaina about the dangers present in an active wildfire disaster zone. 

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) recommends the following tips for those returning to the area:

