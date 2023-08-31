 Skip to main content
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Lahaina on September 1

Maui Fires: FEMA admin Deanne Criswell and Gov. Josh Green

WAILUKU, Hawaii -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell (right) and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (center) tour wildfire damage and discuss the ongoing response to the Hawaii wildfires. 

A Disaster Recovery Center will open Friday, September 1, in Lāhainā to help residents who were affected by the wildfires learn about local, state and federal assistance programs.

In keeping with Native Hawaiian tradition, a kumu, or community elder, blesses all facilities before the official opening, and the new Disaster Recovery Center in Lāhainā had its blessing Aug. 31.

