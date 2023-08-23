 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Designated temporary school sites now available for students in Lahaina

  • Updated
  • 0
Teachers asking the DOE for better communication

On Thursday, the Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) announced schools in Central and South Maui have been designated as temporary school sites for impacted Lahaina schools.

LAHAIANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- On Thursday, the Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) announced schools in Central and South Maui have been designated as temporary school sites for impacted Lahaina schools.

Students from King Kamehameha the third Elementary and Princess Nahienaena Elementary will be temporarily assigned to either Wailuku Elementary or Kamalii Elementary in Kihei.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred