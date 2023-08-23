Designated temporary school sites now available for students in Lahaina

LAHAIANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- On Thursday, the Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) announced schools in Central and South Maui have been designated as temporary school sites for impacted Lahaina schools.
Students from King Kamehameha the third Elementary and Princess Nahienaena Elementary will be temporarily assigned to either Wailuku Elementary or Kamalii Elementary in Kihei.
Lahaina Intermediate students will be temporarily assigned to Lokelani Intermediate in Kihei.
Lahainaluna High students will temporarily be relocated to a "school within a school" at Kulanihakoi High in Kihei.
HIDOE says for families who remain in Lahaina and are not able to take advantage of this option, the Department is working on plans to offer community-based learning activities in West Maui, they say it will not look like traditional education offered in schools.
The DOE says they are hopeful Lahaina schools will be able to reopen, but not until it is safe to do so.
HIDOE says it's coordinating bus transportation for West Maui students to get to and from the temporary school sites. Interested families should obtain and complete a bus application at their new school as soon as possible.
Teachers and parents will testify at the Board of Education meeting happening on Thursday. Many are calling for more communication between the DOE and them. They want to keep their kids in the Lahaina school district.
"Kids are going to have to drive through this destruction every day, twice a day, and so if there's a way to do something north of where the fire was, and keep them out of the traumatic zone until that cleaned up," said one parent.
She says students want to stay with their classmates and not have to re-start at a new school.
"Students don't want to be bussed across island. They want to stay together. They've already lost so much," said Jackie Ellis, a teacher at Lahainaluna High School.
HIDOE says families and staff who are facing internet challenges and who need assistance can call the Department’s support hotline at 808-727-6880, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.