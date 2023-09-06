 Skip to main content
Denied by FEMA for wildfire assistance? You can likely appeal

Hawaii Fires Federal Aid FEMA

FILE - Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, center, points to damage as he speaks with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell during a tour of wildfire damage, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. On Friday, Aug. 18, FEMA said it approved $2.3 million in assistance to roughly 1,300 households in Maui so far, as the federal government tries to help survivors of the devastating wildfires. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

 Rick Bowmer

MAUI COUNTY (KITV4 ISLAND NEWS) -- Wildfire survivors who applied for FEMA assistance and received a letter saying they are ineligible, can likely appeal. 

FEMA announced Wednesday that ineligibility letters are not a denial, and that with additional documents, you may still be eligible to receive disaster funds. 

