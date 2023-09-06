Denied by FEMA for wildfire assistance? You can likely appeal

FILE - Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, center, points to damage as he speaks with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell during a tour of wildfire damage, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. On Friday, Aug. 18, FEMA said it approved $2.3 million in assistance to roughly 1,300 households in Maui so far, as the federal government tries to help survivors of the devastating wildfires. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
FEMA letters include the amount of assistance FEMA may provide, how to use disaster assistance funds, your application status, and information about what to do to appeal FEMA’s decision.
For questions, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Letters may also request additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue reviewing applications, including one one or more of the following: Proof of insurance coverage; Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider; Proof of identity; Proof of occupancy; Proof of ownership; Proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster.
If you are one of multiple families living in the same residence, each family within the household may be eligible for assistance. Your landlord will be required to provide a written statement or agreement that clearly says you had a lease agreement in place before the disaster. You can also provide old rent receipts, bank transactions or checks showing you paid rent to the landlord.
Receipts must be dated within three months of the fires. In other words, they must be dated between May 8 and Aug. 8.