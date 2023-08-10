Death toll in Lahaina disaster expected to rise 'significantly,' Gov. Green says in CNN interview

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said he expects the death toll from the Maui fires to exceed the highest mass-casualty incident in Hawaii’s history.
Green made the remarks in an interview Thursday afternoon with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
The highest mass casualty event in Hawaii history occurred in 1960 when a tidal wave hit Hilo, killing 61 people. Green told Blitzer he thinks the Lahaina disaster with “significantly” exceed that number.
In an update just after 1 p.m., emergency officials upped the official death toll number to 53. The number is up 17 from Wednesday’s last official count.
Green also said that after his tour of the fire damage in Lahaina Thursday, he estimates that more than 1,700 buildings have been destroyed – a far greater number than the 270+ figure that was given in the last official situation update.
A press conference is scheduled today in Wailuku at 3:30 p.m. where Green, along with national, state and county officials will provide the most up-to-date information on the situation.
The battle against the devastating wildfires that wreaked havoc across historic Lahaina town and its surroundings is showing signs of progress.
According to the latest update emergency officials, the wildfire is now reported to be 80% contained. Maui firefighters have reported significant headway in quelling the Lahaina fire and additional blazes in Pulehu and Upcountry.
In Lahaina, firefighting teams have been working relentlessly to reinforce the perimeters of the scorched wildland areas.
Flyovers conducted by Civil Air Patrol paint a sobering image of the devastation. With more than 270 structures destroyed in the fire at last official count, the aerial view suggests that number will increase significantly.
The Pulehu fire, situated uphill of Kihei, has seen containment levels rise to 70% as on Thursday morning. The use of heavy equipment overnight allowed firefighters to establish effective firebreaks, contributing significantly to the containment progress. Ongoing operations are focused on fortifying the perimeter to stop potential flare ups.
The assessment of containment progress for the Upcountry fire remains pending. Firefighting efforts have been channeled into two areas - Olinda and Upper Kula. Fire crews are working to protect homes and structures and put out lingering hot spots.
In the Olinda area, the firefighting is being led by state forestry workers, while the Kula side faces formidable challenges due to the intensity of fire activity within rugged and difficult-to-access gulches.
While the firefight rages on, access to Lahaina remains restricted for safety reasons. Vehicles bound for Lahaina are being held at a checkpoint on Honoapiilani Highway at Maalaea. However, Honoapiilani Highway remains open for traffic departing West Maui, offering an avenue for motorists to leave through Waihee. The village of Kahakuloa remains accessible to its residents via Waihee.
- By REBECCA BOONE - Associated Press
Lahaina continues to grapple with power outages, leaving the town in darkness. In response, state and county crews are working to clear debris and fallen trees from roadways and public areas.
Amidst the challenges, efforts are underway to facilitate evacuations for both residents and visitors affected by the wildfires. Emergency evacuation shelters at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku, Maui High School in Kahului, and Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani provided refuge for approximately 1,050 individuals overnight. Additional shelters were activated, including Kingʻs Cathedral Maui in Kahului and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maui Lani, housing another 300 residents and visitors.
In an attempt to alleviate the situation, buses were dispatched to Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, and Whalers Village in Kaanapali Thursday morning to transport visitors to Kahului Airport. The airport's management revealed that 1,400 people opted to stay overnight on Wednesday, anticipating flights departing Maui this morning. Airlines have promptly responded by scheduling extra flights to accommodate the surge of departing visitors.
For those seeking information about loved ones impacted by the fires, the American Red Cross hotline at 1-800-733-2767 stands ready to offer assistance and support. As the firefighting campaign pushes forward, the determination of communities, emergency responders, and aid organizations remains steadfast in overcoming the challenges posed by the ongoing wildfires across Maui.