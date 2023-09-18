Deadline today for Maui residents to apply for Red Cross financial assistance

LAHAINA, Hawaii (Island News) - Deadlines are fast approaching for residents affected by the wildfires to apply for financial and shelter assistance.
This financial program has helped more than 7,000 families on Maui.
It allows you to make decisions on what you need the most to start recovering. Each family's needs will look different and red cross understands that.
It has helped people with airfare to travel to family or friends houses for shelter. It has also provided assistance for families to make a down payment on an apartment.
Red cross says none of this would have been possible without the community's support.
"The volunteers who are here have been fundamental and we've had folks from community who are helping people in Lahaina, members who want to see their friends and family get to that next stage of recovery. It speaks to the people of Maui that this is their culture and they want to help people" shares Public Information Officer, Nate Russell.
You have from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to register in person. You can do that at two locations:
- 4405 HI-30 STE 270, Lahaina, HI 96761 or at 115 S Wakea Ave, Kahului, HI 96732
The Red Cross financial assistance program closes Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. Eligible households who have yet to receive a call, text, or email from the Red Cross and believe they have qualifying damage can visit redcross.org/hihelp for more information.
As part of the Red Cross non-congregate shelter program, there is a period referred to as Safe Harbor, during which eligibility requirements for FEMA disaster assistance do not apply. For the Maui wildfires, the period of Safe Harbor ends Sept. 29. By that date, the Red Cross will gather eligibility data on survivors to help them determine the next steps in their recovery.
Residents who are sheltering in hotels were asked to show proof of identity and prior residency within impacted areas of Maui County by Sept. 15. People who are unable to provide proof of residence, including non-citizens and those who did not have stable housing before the disaster, should call (800) 733-2767 for help.
Anyone who meets requirements once the Safe Harbor Sheltering program ends can expect to receive lodging support for six months to a year. The determination for a continued stay beyond the Safe Harbor end date is based on meeting eligibility criteria, which is a determination of the state and FEMA and not by the Red Cross.
To register with FEMA for shelter or financial assistance, call 1 (800) 621-3362, visit disasterassistance.gov, or apply through the FEMA smartphone app. To apply in person, visit the Disaster Recovery Centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at three locations -- the University of Hawai‘i Maui College (310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Community Services Building 205); Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway; and Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, located at 91 Pukalani St., Makawao.