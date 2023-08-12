 Skip to main content
Deadliest U.S. fire in the last century: Officials give update on Maui Fire devastation

  • Updated
  • 89 fatalities are confirmed as of August 12, 2023 4:30 p.m.
  • The Lahaina Town fire is now one of the deadliest in U.S. history, surpassing the California Camp fire in 2018 that killed 85 people. 
  • 1,000 rooms have been secured for housing; a Temporary Housing Taskforce is preparing long term rentals. 
  • 3% of Lahaina Town has been searched; 12 more cadaver dogs are being brought in. 
  • From Tuesday, August 8-9, the U.S. Coast Guard saved 17 lives, and assisted with 40 rescues. 
  • 418 people are currently in shelters. 
  • President Biden has activated 50 more National Guard officers, along with 150 FEMA personnel. 
  • 2,207 structures have been damaged or destroyed, 86% of which were residential 
Maui Police enforcing Lahaina entry requirements; violators could face misdemeanor charges
Lahaina Fire Relief: Helping teachers, helping families

