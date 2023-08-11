Coordinating Maui evacuations on Oahu creates confusion for some

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the evacuation of tourists in West Maui continues, support teams on Oahu await those who've been displaced. However, the process of moving so many people unexpectedly has presented plenty of challenges.
On Oahu, the primary shelter for evacuees is the Hawaii Convention Center. A joint effort between the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) and the American Red Cross Hawaii, both of those organizations have put in an inordinate amounts of time to make that space available for those who need it.
As those support teams await, one of the frustrations they face is not everyone involved getting all of the same information.
“People have been coming in in different ways,” said Jesse Jaspal, representing the Disaster Assessment team for American Red Cross Hawaii. “They're either coming in via the bus, sometimes they're coming in via cab and then there's people that didn't want to stay here. They went running around town trying to find a hotel room. They weren't able to get any hotel rooms and then they're coming back here too.”
Room holds have been made by the HTA and are available to evacuees requesting that accommodation – a message that doesn’t seem to have been relayed to everyone at the Convention Center.
Efforts to get travelers to planes on Maui has been challenging, considering that the trip from Lahaina back to the airport in Kahalui is about 45 minutes under normal circumstances. Those ground transportation issues have created a ripple effect into the evacuation shelter’s operations.
“So I think a lot of things are up in the air, in the limbo,” Jaspal continued. “We were told 4,000 people were going to be in and out of this facility. So that number may hold. We just don't know. Right now, I think the biggest problem is people not being able to get off island or get rides to the airport to get off island.“