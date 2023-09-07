Conspiracy theories have deterred some Maui residents from reaching out for help

FILE- A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. During the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, a developer of land around a threatened Maui community urgently asked state officials for permission to divert stream water to help fight the growing inferno. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) – There is a level of mistrust among some Maui residents toward the state government -- and now concerns about what needs to be done to make sure residents are still reaching out for government assistance.
In the midst of a disaster like this, all levels of government federal, state and local have taken action to help residents on Maui.
Political analyst Neil Milner said the degree of mistrust is far higher than before. He said conspiracy theories about causes of the fire have led to Lahaina residents to believe their land and homes were targeted.
“This crisis cannot be explained. We can’t fit definite pieces together on who and what we can blame. That’s how conspiracy theories are formed. It explains it to them and puts it in a neat package," Milner said.
Spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Darrell Habisch said the organization has seen people become hesitant to ask for help and they want to reassure everyone FEMA is only there to provide assistance.
“FEMA is not interested in your property. We are in the grant business. We look for ways to provide grants to those who lost their homes. A grant is money you don’t have to give back,” said Habisch.
FEMA officials said they are helping those that are displaced the same way as people in other states. Nothing is specific to only Hawaii.
There is more work to do to solve the issue of mistrust of government and its emergency response. However, that is something both those in government and in the community will keep working toward.