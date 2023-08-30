Concerns raised over lack of long-term affordable housing options for displaced Maui residents

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS OF
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
.The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity values, and
windy trade winds, will result in very high fire danger across
leeward sections of the islands today. Any fires that start will
likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning should be avoided altogether until these critical
conditions end.
It is important to note however, that the winds for this event
WILL NOT be comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event,
where wind gusts well over 60 mph were observed.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Outdoor burning should be avoided until these critical conditions
end.
Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Park cars
on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and
cleared.
High winds contribute to wildfire hazard. Delay activities that
could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7
to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui County Housing and Land Use Committee and Build Beyond Barriers working group heard from testifiers who are calling for affordable housing on Maui. Many say hundreds of people will be forced to leave if change isn't made.
The Chair for the Housing and Land Use committee, Tasha Kama, says there needs to be solutions to what was already a housing crisis. She says now it's a housing emergency and the housing shortage needs to be addressed.
Testifiers are calling for more affordable units to be built. Many said there needs to be zoning reform and less regulations so more units can be made available. They say those who have been displaced because of the wildfires need to be put in long term rentals.
"We are conducting assessments of residents and the community to hear first hand from them what their needs and wants are regarding housing and community," said Hawaii's Chief Housing Officer, Nani Medeiros.
More than 10,000 people are now displaced because of wildfires on Maui. They suddenly find themselves in need of long-term housing. This week residents have been testifying about the lack of housing options and the high cost.
"Really all the county's have failed to provide housing, a basic human need for their residents -- not for a few years, for decades. We've been reaching for several years," said Jason Economou, the government affairs director for the Realtors Association of Maui.
Hawaii has the most expensive housing prices in the United States and because of that, many people are migrating to the mainland. Many fear more will go now because of the fires.
"I don't think there's a disagreement that it's sad and hurtful family members and our loved ones need to move away from Hawaii," said Daylin Heather, staff attorney with the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation.
The Build Beyond Barriers working group addresses the community's concerns. It aims to to streamline the development process and empower developers and stakeholders to contribute to the creation of more housing opportunities.
Residents say if action isn't taken now, people will be forced to leave.
"For decades since before I was born, and I fear this exodus is going to continue in the wake of fire on Maui, hundreds dead, thousands displaced, hundreds employed and leaving right now. Why? Because housing is too expensive," said Sterling Higa, the executive director for the Housing Hawaii's Future.
In Hawaii, it takes three times longer than the national average to obtain building permits. Many say there needs to be zoning reform and less regulations so more units can be made available.
"The expedited process should be only for affordable housing, put everything else on the back burner and focus on affordable housing," said testifier, Robyn Knox.
Testifiers say the focus needs to be on keeping people on Maui and the way to do that is through affordable housing.