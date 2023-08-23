 Skip to main content
Children's author has collected 5,200 pounds of books from around the world to send to Maui

Children's author has collected 5,200 pounds of books from around the world to send to Maui

    FOLSOM, California (KCRA) -- In just a matter of days, Folsom-based children's author Jennifer Ann Sweeney said she has collected thousands of pounds of books to send to Maui after deadly wildfires destroyed much of Lahaina.

