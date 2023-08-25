Challenges Lahaina fire survivors face trying to remove names from unaccounted-for list

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Maui County recently released a list of 388 names of people who are unaccounted for after the wildfires. Once the list was released, some Lahaina residents saw their names on the list when they shouldn't be.
The list was made public to help identify anyone who can be accounted for. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) put the list together with the help of the public.
To get their names taken off, the Lahaina residents had to call or email the FBI. Lahaina Resident Michael McCartney said, from his experience, the FBI will take your word that you are who you say you are.
However, the residents said that the greatest challenge to getting taken off the list was finding cell service or internet access.
“Not having cell service, not having like – I wasn't able to get onto Facebook until I think like four days after the event and I was barely able to post that I was OK because a lot of people were worried, rightfully so,” said Mari Younger, Lahaina Resident.
For residents who were able to get cell service, they said it was a phone call with the FBI that lasted less than two minutes.
“He didn't say anything about a social security number or anything. They just had a phone number. So I think they are just going by essentially just taking our word for it that we are okay,” said McCartney.
McCartney is still in the process of getting in touch with the FBI. Younger called the FBI yesterday. However, she said the only way she can find out if she's officially off the list is by checking the site online. And that's only when she can access the internet.
If you or someone you know is on the list and you know that person is safe, you can call the FBI at 808-566-4300 or email the FBI at hn-command-post@ic.fbi.gov