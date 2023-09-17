Big Island landlords say their doors are still open for Maui evacuees

MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KTIV4) - Getting back into homes for many people on Maui displaced by the devastating wildfires will be a long process. Some people on the Big island are encouraging Lahaina residents to consider relocating either temporarily or even long-term.
Around 2,000 people are still without homes on Maui and are relying on Red Cross and federal assistance right now.
Lorelle Carter said she immediately offered free housing in Kailua Kona- her three units were open since the fire struck Lahaina but nobody took her up on her offer.
“Most evacuees want to stay on the island because that’s where their mail is going and where their support system is staying. I understand but there is a ton of love and aloha here for everyone who needs it,” said Carter, Airbnb super host.
Carter hopes families will change their minds and reach out. Some of her units are still open.
One Lahaina trident said she knows some people who have in fact moved to Big Island immediately following the fires. Laurie Degama said it is a possibility for her because she says housing prices on Maui are still too high.
“Like many others, I am looking to move to central Maui. If I wasn’t in the position of possibly getting a property in Wailuku, I would look into moving off island,” said Degama.
Degama is staying at hotel right now and will be there for another two weeks.
Red Cross enrollment for emergency housing is now closed, however applying for red cross financial assistance is still open. The deadline is 5PM Monday September 18th.