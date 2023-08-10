 Skip to main content
Biden says ‘every asset that we have will be available’ to Hawaii residents affected by wildfires

Biden says ‘every asset that we have will be available’ to Hawaii residents affected by wildfires

President Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii and “ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires,” according to the White House.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — President Joe Biden issued a federal disaster declaration following “devastating” Hawaii wildfires across several parts of the Big Island and Maui and promised to send whatever is needed to help the recovery.

The fires have killed at least 36 people and devastated Lahaina, a town on the island of Maui. Speaking at an unrelated event in Utah on Thursday, Biden said the federal government is moving fast in its response.

CNN’s Piper Hudspeth Blackburn contributed to this report.

