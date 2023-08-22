 Skip to main content
Benefit concert raises over $850,000 for Maui community members

  • Updated
Benefit concert raises over $850,000 for Maui community members
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The community of Oahu, multiple musicians, organizations, cultural communities, and more, helped to raise over $850,000 at the Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui.

Hawaii’s local media outlets that included local TV stations, radio stations, websites, and magazines came together to amplify the songs, stories, and calls for support for the Maui community at this time.

The Island of Maui has suffered major devastation from wildfires, displacing thousands and decimating an entire city. As the community begins the long process of rebuilding, here are some resources, charities, and other helpful information for both residents and anyone who’d like to chip in and help:

