Benefit concert raises over $850,000 for Maui community members

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The community of Oahu, multiple musicians, organizations, cultural communities, and more, helped to raise over $850,000 at the Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui.
Hawaii’s local media outlets that included local TV stations, radio stations, websites, and magazines came together to amplify the songs, stories, and calls for support for the Maui community at this time.
“Maui Ola is proof that significant goals can be achieved when we work together. We saw overwhelming support from the media, entertainment and cultutal communities, providing lighting, staging, visual media, cameras, venue, advertisements, graphic design, broadcast, communications support and everything in between. In total, Maui Ola’s in-kind contributions exceeded one million dollars – all to benefit our Maui ohana,” said Ted Jung, co-producer and co-owner of Pono’I Productions.
Artists such as Kimie Miner, Anuhea, Kolohe Kai, Paula Fuga, and more, performed on stage for the telethon event. Also, over 20 kumu hula from Oahu and Maui and over 100 hula practitioners attended the special event to join the effort in supporting Maui through mele (chants/songs) and hula (dance).
“We in the hula community have a particular kuleana to ground our expressions in our sense of place and community. Maui Ola became an opportunity to amplify what we hold dear as a means of supporting our families in need,” said Maui Kumu Hula, Hokulani Holt-Padilla.
The Island of Maui has suffered major devastation from wildfires, displacing thousands and decimating an entire city. As the community begins the long process of rebuilding, here are some resources, charities, and other helpful information for both residents and anyone who’d like to chip in and help: