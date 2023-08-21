 Skip to main content
‘As long as it takes’: Biden vows support for fire-ravaged Maui as search efforts continue

  • Updated
Biden Lahaina tour

(CNN) — President Joe Biden arrived in fire-ravaged Maui on Monday to witness the devastation left by an inferno more than a week ago and assess for himself a government response that some residents initially found lacking.

The trip brought Biden to the scene of the deadliest American wildfire in more than 100 years. His initial response to the Maui wildfires drew criticism earlier this month, mainly from Republicans, who seized upon a nearly five-day period of silence between Biden’s first comments about the fires and when he next publicly addressed the tragedy.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on August 8, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

