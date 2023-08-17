 Skip to main content
Another Lahaina fire victim identified | LIVE UPDATES

  • Updated
Hawaii Fires

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

UPDATE 9 p.m.

The death toll in the Lahaina fire disaster remains at 111 as fire officials say they have contained 90% of the blaze with some 2,170 acres burned.

Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator Herman Andaya defended his agency's decision to not sound the warning sirens as a massive wildfire barreled toward historic Lahaina town. His now-infamous reply of no regretting the decision, even in hindsight and knowing how things unfolded, kicked off viral backlash online.

