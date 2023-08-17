Another Lahaina fire victim identified | LIVE UPDATES

The death toll in the Lahaina fire disaster remains at 111 as fire officials say they have contained 90% of the blaze with some 2,170 acres burned.
Approximately 58% of the affected area has now been searched, according to an update by Gov. Josh Green.
UPDATE 5 p.m.
Officials have identified one more victim in the Lahaina fire.
Donna Gomes, 71, is the sixth victim officially identified by the county. The death toll remains at 111.
The county said it will release the names of victims only after family has been identified. Five other people have been identified. Those people are 71-year-old Melva Benjamin, 90-year-old Virginia Dofa, 79-year-old Alfredo Galinato, 74-year-old Robert Dyckman, 74 and 79-year-old Buddy Jantoc.
Officials say four other victims have been identified but family has not yet been notified.
UPDATE 2:45 p.m.
Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator Herman Andaya has resigned from his position, effective immediately.
In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said he accepted Andaya's resignation. Andaya cited "health reasons" for his decision to resign.
“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon,” Bissen said.
Andaya faced strong backlash following a Wednesday press conference where he defended his agency's decision to not sound the warning sirens during the Lahaina fire disaster.
His now-infamous reply of not regretting the decision, even in hindsight and knowing how things unfolded, has gone viral online.
Gov. Josh Green issued the following statement on Andaya's resignation:
"Our administration is fully committed at this moment to addressing the impacts of the wildfires on Maui and ensuring the state’s overall safety as we move forward through hurricane season. We have launched an independent review of Hawaii’s emergency procedures and our response related to the fire in Lahaina. We will improve our systems together. I am in full support of Mayor Bissen and Maui County as they spearhead response, recovery, and emergency management for their community."
UPDATE 12 p.m.
The death toll in the Lahaina fire disaster remains at 111 as fire officials say they have contained 89% of the blaze with some 2,170 acres burned.
The fire has been burning for going on nine days and caused catastrophic damage to the historic Maui town. There are no active threats at this time.
Power has been restored to about 80% of Maui customers who were affected by the wildfires, a spokesperson with Hawaiian Electric said as of Aug 16. About 2,000 customers in West Maui are still in the dark.
Emergency shelters remain open in the following locations:
Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani
War Memorial Gymnasium, Wailuku (Internet)
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului
Kings Cathedral Church, Kahului
South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei
According to the American Red Cross, there were 166 people in shelters overnight on Wednesday. Another 279 people were moved from shelters into temporary housing in hotel rooms, officials said.
Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
The burnt wildfire wreckage of a boat is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
Flames from a wildfire burn in Kihei, Hawaii Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
Burnt out cars line the sea walk after the wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed multiple people and wiped out a historic town. Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations — but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
The charred remains of a vehicle sit near a wildfire-destroyed home Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Kula, Hawaii. The same day a wildfire ripped through Lahaina, one tore through Kula, as well. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
