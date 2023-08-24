Aloha For Maui Benefit Concert at Hilton Hawaiian Village

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Following the devasting Maui wildfires, the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort is organizing an event called Aloha For Maui. This will be a charitable concert where 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be directed to the Maui Strong Fund, managed by the Hawai‘i Community Foundation.
The Aloha for Maui event is scheduled to take place on the Great Lawn of the resort. This gathering aims to gather unity and solidarity for Maui on Saturday, September 2nd, from 5 to 10 p.m. The concert will showcase acclaimed artists such as Sean Cleland, Sean Na’auao, and Natural Vibrations, who are all coming together to support Maui's recovery efforts and promote healing in the community.
Debi Bishop, the managing director of Hilton Hawaiian Village, expressed deep sympathy for Maui's residents and their challenges. She emphasized the resort's commitment to standing by the Maui community during this difficult time. The event is a modest way for their team to extend support and optimism to those in need.
Admission will be $20 per person, with all proceeds from ticket sales dedicated to Maui relief efforts. Attendees can also indulge in a variety of food offerings available for purchase, including Kiawe-Smoked Angus Brisket Burnt Ends Nachos, Smoked Spiced Chicken Wings, Smoky St. Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs, Smoked Angus Brisket Sandwiches, Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Sweet & Smoky Baked Beans, Big Kahuna Cookies, and Mini Malasadas. Refreshments from Maui Brewing Company and cocktails by Campari USA Brands will be on hand.
Hawai'i residents looking to stay overnight can benefit from Kama‘āina rates between September 1st and September 4th, 2023. To qualify, a valid Hawai‘i or military ID is required at check-in. Reservations can be made HERE using the "Staycation Yaycation" option.
The Maui Strong Fund, administered by the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, is designed to bolster community resilience through resources for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery. Currently, the fund is aiding communities affected by the Maui wildfires.
In the spirit of hospitality and to further support relief endeavors, the Hilton Global Foundation is making contributions to both the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund and Aloha United Way’s Maui Recovery Fund. Donations made to the Hilton Global Foundation will be matched by Hilton until September 15th.
For additional details about the Aloha for Maui event and ticket purchases, please tap HERE.