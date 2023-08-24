 Skip to main content
Aloha For Maui Benefit Concert at Hilton Hawaiian Village

  • Updated
  • 0
concert generic

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Following the devasting Maui wildfires, the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort is organizing an event called Aloha For Maui. This will be a charitable concert where 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be directed to the Maui Strong Fund, managed by the Hawai‘i Community Foundation.

The Aloha for Maui event is scheduled to take place on the Great Lawn of the resort. This gathering aims to gather unity and solidarity for Maui on Saturday, September 2nd, from 5 to 10 p.m. The concert will showcase acclaimed artists such as Sean Cleland, Sean Na’auao, and Natural Vibrations, who are all coming together to support Maui's recovery efforts and promote healing in the community.

