All single-story residential structures searched in Lahaina

  • Updated
Hawaii Fires

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All single-story residential properties in the Lahaina fire burn area has been searched, Maui County officials confirmed later Monday night. The death toll remains at 115.

Officials say search teams are now transitioning to searching in multi-story residences and commercial buildings.

