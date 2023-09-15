 Skip to main content
Advanced DNA testing prompts officials to revise Maui fires death toll to 97, down from 115

  • Updated
An offering of flowers is left on the ground following the Maui fires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 16. The death toll from the fires has been revised to 97, from 115, on September 15.

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Maui County officials stressing the need for families to file missing persons reports and offer DNA.

(CNN) — The number of people who died in the massive wildfires that torched parts of Maui last month has been revised to 97, down from the previous count of 115, Hawaii governor said Friday.

The change in the death count was prompted by advanced genetic testing conducted by anthropologists at the Department of Defense, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

