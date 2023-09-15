Additional school buses in place for Lahainaluna High students after overwhelming demand for transportation

Weather Anchor
HONOLULU (Island News) - Starting from this Friday, six school buses will be available to transport Lahainaluna High School students to their temporary school location at Kulaniha'koi High in Kihei.
The decision follows a high demand for transportation for students returning to class, as reported by the Department of Education. Over 600 students returned to the classroom on Thursday.
If you haven't registered for bus service yet, you can do so HERE. Bus services will commence at Kapalua Airport and proceed to Whalers Village, where four more buses will initiate their routes.
