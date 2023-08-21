A family is mourning the loss of their love one who died in the Lahaina fires

Multimedia Journalist
LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4) -- A family is now mourning the loss of their loved one, Rodolfo Ractan. He was missing after the wildfires and was identified on Aug. 18.
His granddaughter, Rhea Valenzuela, says her grandfather was loving, wise, friendly, and caring.
The family is asking for support to help fund Papa's funeral and support his family who lost their house to the fires. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe click here.
The family says any donation no matter how big or small will be much appreciated.
