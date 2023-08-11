 Skip to main content
67 now confirmed dead in Lahaina Wildfire Disaster

  • Updated
APTOPIX Hawaii Fires

In this photo provided by Tiffany Kidder Winn, burned-out cars sit after a wildfire raged through Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) --Emergency officials on Maui now say there are 67 confirmed fatalities in the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster.

Officials provided the updated figure in an update just after 1 p.m. 

Gov. Josh Green said plans are in place to allow some Lahaina residents to return home on Friday.

