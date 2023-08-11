67 now confirmed dead in Lahaina Wildfire Disaster

In this photo provided by Tiffany Kidder Winn, burned-out cars sit after a wildfire raged through Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) --Emergency officials on Maui now say there are 67 confirmed fatalities in the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster.
Officials provided the updated figure in an update just after 1 p.m.
Gov. Josh Green announced an increased death toll as well in an interview with CNN Friday afternoon. According to Green, all of those deaths occurred out in the open, not inside buildings, "as people were trying to escape the fire."
Green said he expects the number to continue to climb as search efforts continue.
Some Lahaina residents and visitors will be allowed to return back to town beginning at noon on Friday, emergency officials announced.
West Maui residents with identification showing proof of residency will be allowed back to Lahaina via Maalaea. Visitors who can show proof of hotel reservations will also be granted access to the area.
Officials say measures will be in place to secure the heavily impacted parts of the town and no unauthorized access will be allowed beyond established barricades. Officials say these restrictions will remain in place until hazardous conditions improve.
A curfew has also been implemented beginning at 10 p.m. and running to 6 a.m.
Access to Lahaina will be closed at 10 p.m. and will re-open at 6 a.m., officials said.
West Maui remains without power and water and search crews are still looking for victims. h fire.
Gov. Josh Green first announced on Good Morning Hawaii that plans were in the works to allow some residents to return home on Friday.
“Mayor Bissen and his team have been working all night long putting together the plan with us to get people back to their homes,” Green said.
Green said a plan will be announced later on Friday to get some residents back to their homes, in a controlled fashion, with a curfew likely to be in effect.
“We know how badly people want to get back to the extent that their homes are still there,” he said.
Originally it was estimated that only a couple hundred structures had been lost but Green says the reality on the ground is that there are significantly more structures lost and that number will only continue to rise.
“People in many cases will find, tragically, that their home was destroyed,” Green said.
Green said the decision to allow some residents to return was not made lightly, particularly with regard to what people might see when they return. He also said officials are being careful because there is uncertainty and questions because the communications systems have been destroyed.
Even as people are allowed back in, Green said crews will continue to do all that they can in search and rescue operations.
So far, the death toll in the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster stands at 55 but that number is expected to climb. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded beforehand, according to reporting by the Associated Press. Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations — but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.
Images capture the scope of devastation in historic Lahaina town.
