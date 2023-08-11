67 now confirmed dead in Lahaina Wildfire Disaster

Harrowing stories of survival are spreading from those who fled Maui's voracious fires. At least 55 people have been killed in the blazes; thousands of others are telling of narrow escapes. Among them is Marlon Vasquez, a 31-year-old cook from Guatemala who was building a new life on the island. He says he ran for what felt like an eternity, watching a hellscape unfurl around him. Roads clogged with cars. People dove into the Pacific. At one point, the flames chased him as strong winds blew flames down a mountainside. The air was so black he vomited.