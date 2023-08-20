 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 more Lahaina fire victims identified, death toll remains at 114

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Fires

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) -- Authorities have identified five more victims from the deadly Lahaina fire.

Those individuals have been identified as 55-year-old Danilo Sagudang, 75-year-old Conchita Sagudang, 76-year-old Rodolfo Rocutan, 76-year-old Jonathan Somaoang, and 88-year-old Angelita Vasquez. All five individuals were Lahaina residents.

Lahaina Damage | Gallery

Images capture the scope of devastation in historic Lahaina town.