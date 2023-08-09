 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

36 confirmed dead: federal and local officials give updates on Maui fires

  • Updated
  • 0

KITV4 talks to Maui Mayor Richard Bissen on the latest information on the Maui wildfires.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Local and federal officials gave a live update on the Maui fires, what resources are available, and what to expect in the coming days, on Wednesday at Oahu's Hawaii Convention Center.  

As of Wednesday, August 9, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen confirms 36 are dead from the Maui wildfire devastation. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred