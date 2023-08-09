36 confirmed dead: federal and local officials give updates on Maui fires

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Local and federal officials gave a live update on the Maui fires, what resources are available, and what to expect in the coming days, on Wednesday at Oahu's Hawaii Convention Center.
As of Wednesday, August 9, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen confirms 36 are dead from the Maui wildfire devastation.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the state's request for a disaster declaration.
"Many families are struggling right now, and we want to send our aloha to them, and prayers to them. We are set up to accommodate 2,000 people [on Oahu]," says James Tokioka, Director of Dept of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. "Many hotels here that weren't full are now full. People are going straight from the airport and to their accommodations -- that's a good thing."
"The rest of the state is open - Kauai has rooms. We want to make sure there is other accommodations available," says Tokioka. "Local residents on Maui -- the Convention Center [on Oahu] is open to them as well. We have showers and cots available."
State and federal leaders give us another update on the situation on Maui and across the state, plus the money and resources available to help.
"We had three conditions that led to this fire," explains DOD Kenneth Hara. "And because of the winds, helicopters could not help with the fire suppression mission until Wednesday."
FIRE UPDATES
Three active fires on Maui remain unchanged at the end of the day Wednesday, while Lahaina fire fatalities increased to 36 people.
No other details on fatalities are available at this time.
As of this evening, Maui Fire Department reported no significant changes for the Lahaina, Upcountry and Pūlehu/Kīhei fires. There are no new evacuations. There are no containment numbers at this time. MFD expects to conduct an assessment at first light Thursday.
Firefighters from Honolulu have been requested to fight the fires on Maui.
Thirty US Army service members arrived Wednesday evening and are conducting search and recovery efforts on Thursday morning.
Three shelters are currently open: Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani, War Memorial gymnasium in Wailuku and Maui High School gymnasium in Kahului. American Red Cross said that 942 people are at the three shelters as of 10 p.m.
On Tuesday night, there were about 2,100 in Maui shelters.
A mass evacuation for visitors at Sheraton Maui Resort in Ka’anapali ended late Wednesday. County transportation officials said bus evacuations for visitors will resume Thursday at a Lahaina location and time to be announced.
Entry into Lahaina remains restricted as firefighting efforts continue. Drivers already in West Maui may exit the area via Ma’alaea and Waihe’e. Only Kahakuloa residents may enter Kahakuloa via Waihe’e.