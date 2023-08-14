 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 longtime Lahaina residents who tried to flee their homes were among the 99 people killed in the Maui wildfires

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — A 68-year-old man who tried to save his home from burning and a 60-year-old woman who got lost in thick black smoke while trying to evacuate were among the 99 lives lost in the apocalyptic Maui wildfires, family members told CNN.

Franklin Trejos – known to his loved ones as “Frankie” – had lived in the historic town of Lahaina for three decades before the violent flames consumed his neighborhood, his niece Kika Perez Grant said.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred